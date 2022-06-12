Naomi Watts’ Unfiltered Thoughts on Aging & Menopause Are as Empowering as It Gets

Naomi Watts is no longer staying silent, showing the world that menopause happens and needs to be talked about more.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Watts talked about how “isolated” she felt when she got menopause, and how no one prepares you for it. “It happened far too early for me and I wasn’t prepared. It was a shock, and no one gives you any preparation,” she said. “I did have in the back of my mind that my mother went early, but I didn’t know what that meant. I didn’t know that you could have eight years of peri-menopause.”

Perimenopause is the stage before menopause, which can last up to a decade beforehand, per Mayo Clinic.

The British actress added, “It’s gone on for far too long. Women have been forced to silence themselves and feel ashamed. But it’s been the plan for the body all along. It’s not a failure, it’s not a disease.”

From this feeling, Watts created a brand she plans on sharing more details of in the coming weeks on social media. “I wanted to create a space where people can laugh and cry and bitch and moan and also feel really great about this point in our lives. We’ve gone through lots of things and we’re still here.”

On June 8, Watts brought up the subject of menopause on her Instagram with a makeup-free selfie. She talked about how women had to keep quiet about it and how lonely she felt when it hit her. “I think it’s time to see women in this phase of life or this age group be well represented. We’ve been under-served in media, stories, and marketing for far too long. Particularly since more than 1 billion people worldwide will be menopausal by 2025…”

The Luce star added in the post, “Getting older is a privilege and a time for us to feel proud of our cumulative experiences — to feel empowered, unapologetically so. I think being part of a change-maker generation is exciting. No more walking through this alone.”

We’re anxiously awaiting more details Watts has in store for this hot-button issue. And we love that a star is working to break the surrounding stigma of menopause.

Watts is the proud mama of two boys named Alexander, 14, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband Liev Schreiber.

