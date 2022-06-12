David Harbour Divulges the Challenges of Becoming a Stepfather: ‘Hardest Thing I’ve Dealt With’

Despite being on one of the most successful TV shows within the past decade, Stranger Things star David Harbour keeps it quite low-key — especially when it comes to discussing his home life with his wife Lily Allen and his stepdaughters.

However, Harbour divulged a little bit about the change from bachelor to family man. He recently told The Times, “I’ve learned a lot about myself. You really have to show up for other human beings in a truly selfless way.”

He recounted that becoming a stepfather was the “hardest thing,” saying, “I was, like, ‘Whoa, this is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with.’ The relationship I have with them now is really, really special. But, you know, it takes time and effort.”

It really does, and we love that Harbour felt comfortable enough to share some insight into his life with Allen.

The Black Widow star and Allen started dating back in 2019, eloping in Las Vegas soon after in 2020. After that, Harbour officially became the stepfather to Allen’s two daughters Ethel Mary, 10, and Marnie Rose, 9.

Allen had her daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper, whom she was with from 2009 to 2016.

In a 2019 questionnaire with Stylist, Allen called her children her “favorite work of art” and said the best part about being a mom is her children. She also noted the person she spends the most time with, out of anyone, is her eldest daughter Ethel.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

