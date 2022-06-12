Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Already Looks So Much Like Her Mama in This Super-sweet Photo

Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco is not only a fashionista like her mama, but she’s already looking so much like her superstar mom!

On June 9, Mai posted a super-sweet photo that you can’t help but smile at featuring her and her growing daughter. She posted the heartwarming photo with the caption, “Me and Coco went live on YT for the first time. I think Mama Mai might need a new job 🤣🤣🤪.” The talk show host added, “Watch & subscribe in link in bio ❤️ @hellohunnayshow.”

In the photo, we see Mai and Coco sitting on their couch doing a Livestream, smiling from ear to ear. Coco is in Mai’s arms and we can’t help but see the startling resemblance between the two already. Seriously, Coco is only five months old, and she already looks so much like her mama.

Mai decided to show the world her baby’s face earlier this month, making everyone “aww” with the super-sweet snapshots of the little cutie. Already, we’ve been blessed with so many adorable photos and videos (and we can’t wait for more!)

Back in 2021, she announced on the show The Real that she and her husband Jeezy were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins earlier this year on Jan. 11, 2022.

While we see so much of her mom in her, Mai and many others see more of Coco’s father Jeezy in her! In an interview with People, Mai said, “They’re like two peas in a pod, and it doesn’t help that she looks pretty much like him. She has his eyes, she has his nose.” (We can totally see that, too!)

She also added in the same interview that being a mom has made her so proud of herself. She said she’s “never felt so proud of myself, and never felt so much more like a woman.”

