Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Are Beaming With Pride as Their Son Deacon Completes This Momentous Milestone

A rare mini-family reunion took place the other day between Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, and Deacon Phillippe for Deacon’s momentous high school graduation. And the pics are beyond adorable!

On June 9, Witherspoon posted a series of photos of Deacon’s graduation, excitedly talking about how proud she is of her growing man. She posted the pictures and video with the caption, “Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School! 💫So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud every day. We 🧡you!”

In the post, we first see Deacon wearing his vibrant orange cap and gown. Then we see Witherspoon excitedly smiling and hugging her boy, while his father Ryan also beams with pride next to him.

In the last part of the post, we see an adorable video of Deacon accepting his diploma and triumphantly fist-bumping it in the air.

First off, congratulations to Deacon for graduating high school! Second, we’re obsessed with the proud parent energy radiating from the post. Witherspoon and Ryan look so happy and we love this rare mini-family photo.

Witherspoon and Ryan met back in 1997, getting engaged a year and a half later. They married in 1999, welcoming two children named Ava, 23, and Deacon, 18. The two divorced in 2006, with Witherspoon remarrying with agent Jim Toth in 2011. They have a son named Tennessee, 9.

Back in 2019 on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel, Witherspoon talked about how while motherhood was scary, it was a beautiful thing that changed everything. “Your entire life will change. Everything — everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have.”

She added, “You can’t go out without thinking about another person, you can’t go get your groceries without thinking about another person. You don’t think about whether you’re cold or hot, you think about your kid and whether they’re cold or hot. You don’t sleep anymore.”

