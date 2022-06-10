Barack and Michelle Obama Post Adorable Baby Pictures of Sasha for Her 21st Birthday — & Those Chunky Cheeks Are Everything!

Proud parents are often the most embarrassing — especially when it comes to showing off old baby pictures. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama both posted the cutest baby pictures of their daughter Sasha for her 21st birthday today, and she has the cutest chunky cheeks!

The Exit West executive producers both posted pictures of themselves holding baby Sasha. In Barack’s photo, Sasha is wearing a red dress with tiny white stars, hugging her dad. Her lips are pursed, and her little cheeks are puffed up. How can you not want to just squeeze those little cheeks?

“Happy birthday, Sasha!” he captioned the photo. “I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you’ve become. And no matter how old you get—you’ll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!”

The Becoming author, who also shares Malia, 23, with Barack, also posted a picture of herself and Sasha today. In this one, Baby Sasha is wearing light pink overalls over a white onesie. Michelle is cuddling the little girl, and she’s smiling so big at the camera. It’s impossible not to smile at this sweet photo!

“My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman,” Michelle wrote. “But you will always be my littlest pea. 🥲❤️ I’m so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy.”

It’s so obvious how much these two love their daughters. Happy birthday, Sasha!

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.