Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is The ‘Cutest Little Surf Buddy’ in New Pictures

Apply sunscreen? Check. Grab your board? Check. Bring the cutest little girl to do a surf check with you? Obviously! The last step is the most important for Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell, as he recently brought along their 1-year-old daughter Grace Warrior on a morning stroll to check the conditions of the water. And the pictures he posted of it on Instagram yesterday are so incredibly sweet!

In the first picture, Powell is holding a pink-clad Grace with one arm, as she sticks out her tongue at the camera. He’s wearing a hoodie that says “rad dad” on the back, which seems very true! In the next, Grace is walking next to her dad, with beautiful views of the water out in the distance. It’s clear she has fun no matter what she’s doing.

“Surf checks with the cutest little surf buddy you ever did see,” Powell captioned the photos.

Irwin commented on the photo, writing, “My loves. ❤️”

“I already want to see her on the waves,💙🎶👌” someone commented. Another wrote, “She’ll be rock’n a surf board before you know it!!” When she does learn how to surf, we already know those pictures will be amazing, too!

Last month, Powell brought Grace along for another adventure: hiking! He captioned it: “Hiking with the best bird, wallaby and tree spotter in the world.💚”

In their family vacation to Tasmania last month, Powell and Grace had another precious father-daughter moment at the sea. In it, they’re crouched down in the sand admiring the beautiful sunset over the water.

“Reveling in these little moments,❤️” he captioned it. “Grace is already growing up to be such a strong and independent little lady. @bindisueirwin and I are so excited for the life Grace has ahead of her.”

Grace is such a helpful toddler!

