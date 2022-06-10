Nordstrom Has the Cutest Colorful Mommy-and-Me Matching Vans to Celebrate Pride in Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

June is a great time to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community for adults, but it’s just as important to include the youth community members who need support in their journey of coming out. If you’re a parent who has members of your family who identify with the community — or, if you just want to support others you love and care about throughout the month and beyond — you can show your matching family pride with these absolutely adorable mommy-and-me pride Vans, available in both adult and toddler sizes.

Vans Authentic Pride Sneakers for Adults

Vans Authentic Pride Sneakers for adults are available to purchase at Nordstrom for $64.95 with free shipping. The rainbow-hued printed kicks fit the bill of the traditional Vans lace-up sneakers, with combined unisex sizing for both men and women. Women’s fit true to size, but men are encouraged to buy a half size larger than normal. White text is displayed all over the shoes, reading “Pride is…” While some are already filled in on the shoes’ design, reading notes of encouragement like “Pride is a Journey” or “Pride is Acceptance,” there are blank line spaces so you can fill in your own meaning of pride and what it means to you.

Kids’ Pride Slip-On Sneakers for Toddlers

Kids' Pride Slip-On Sneakers $39.95 Buy now Sign Up

As for the littles, Vans also released a matching teeny, tiny slip-on version of the adult rainbow shoes. The Kids’ Pride Slip-On Sneakers are available to shop in toddler sizes, and are $39.95 at Nordstrom with free shipping. Aside from the laces, these slip-ons are the exact same version of the authentic Vans Authentic Pride Sneakers for adults — including the empowering wording in celebration of pride. So, you can match with your toddler in a fun mommy-and-me style that shows off your pride.

&These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.