Kim Kardashian Posts Throwback Photo & Fans Can’t Get Over How Much She Looks Like Her Daughters

Kim Kardashian’s daughters, North, 8, and Chicago, 4, are growing up fast — and looking more like their mama every day! But if you’ve ever wondered what the two will look like as teenagers, check out the new photo the SKKN BY KIM founder posted to Instagram yesterday for #ThrowbackThursday.

“The 90’s,” Kardashian captioned the snapshot of her gazing at the camera. She’s wearing a simple black top with a colorful necklace, and her long brown hair is worn naturally down her back. She has very minimal makeup on, and her eyes are big and sparkling. She is absolutely glowing, and her daughters are the spitting image of her!

“Chicago’s face!!!” one fan commented, and another simply wrote, “Chicago. 😍” Others thought she looks like North, with one person saying, “North is literally Kim 😍” and someone else writing, “North!!!!!” Even the official Instagram account commented “#tbt.”

Kardashian posted a different throwback photo in February 2022, where she was lacing up ice skates. It’s like her genes hit “Copy” and “Paste” to create her daughters!

The Kardashians star, who also shares son Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West, is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson. A source revealed to PEOPLE yesterday how much Davidson is bonding with Kardashian’s four kids.

“Kim trusts Pete with her kids,” the insider told PEOPLE. “He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete.” They added, “Kim’s relationship with Pete is very strong. They are talking about the future. It’s very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete.”

A different source told E! News on June 7, “Pete is really good around the kids, and they all love him.”

Kardashian seems just as happy now as she did in her flashback to the ’90s. You love to see it!

