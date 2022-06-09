Expectant mama Brittany Mahomes is an undeniable admirer of Burberry. She’s dressed her adorable daughter, Sterling — who she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes — in the designer label on more than one occasion. Brittany decided to copy her little girl as they stepped out for ‘The Match’ charity golf outing in Las Vegas on June 1, where the mommy-daughter duo wore head-to-toe Burberry outfits while supporting her hubby.

In her June 8 Instagram post, Brittany shared a series of photos from the golf outing, featuring her sweet matching moment with Sterling front and center. “What a fun time this was!⛳️ ,” Brittany wrote in her Instagram caption. “Sterling really enjoys watching her dad play golf and man did he play some golf! We love you dada!”

The first snapshot is a beautiful family photo of the newlyweds on the golf course, who are holding baby Sterling between them. Brittany’s long blonde hair is in a wavy ponytail, while Sterling’s is up in a mini pony. Brittany’s color blocked designer t-shirt features an all-black front with the traditional, plaid Burberry-patterned short sleeves, along with matching plaid shorts. Sterling is wearing a color blocked short-sleeved Burberry dress, with two black patches and two plaid patches on the front. Of course, she’s rocking the teeniest, tiniest Burberry sneakers to match!

While her QB hubby played alongside Josh Allen against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the rest of the shared photos display what Brittany and Sterling were up to that day — a stroller ride, hanging out on the green, cheering from the sideline, watching the match and embracing in a sweet hug.

Brittany and Sterling may not have been competing that day, but they sure looked cute!

