Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Enlists Nick Cannon to Whip Up a ‘Vasectomy Cocktail’

It wasn’t long ago that Nick Cannon, soon-to-be father of 8 — with reports of even more children on the way, according to a June 7 episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast — admitted to scheduling a vasectomy consultation. In a hilarious nod to that revelation, Cannon creates “The Vasectomy” cocktail at the direction of fellow celeb dad, Ryan Reynolds, in a new must-watch commercial for Aviation American Gin.

“It’s almost Father’s Day, and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails … The Vasectomy,” Cannon says to start off the ad, behind a bar with a full set of ingredients for the drink. “Lord knows I need one.”

As he guides viewers through the drink recipe, Cannon makes hysterical side commentary about the reality of fatherhood to 7 young children. For instance: “Add a dash of lemon juice,” Cannon directs. “Fresh if you have a few minutes to squeeze one, or store-bought if the little ones have you running around a bit today. Little mother—.”

We can only imagine Cannon truly does have his hands full. He shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden and 16-month-old Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillon with DJ Abby De La Rosa, his late son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who tragically passed away due to a brain tumor, and is expecting the birth of his eighth child this year with Bre Tiesi.

The commercial ends when Cannon finishes making “The Vasectomy'”cocktail, and Ryan Reynolds — who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with wife Blake Lively — swiftly grabs it. “I’ll take it from here, Nick, I have three kids,” Reynolds says before taking a sip.

“I have eight,” Cannon replies matter-of-factly, before Reynolds spits the drink out everywhere. Cheers to these celebrity dads’ ability to laugh at themselves!

