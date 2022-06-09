Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Enlists Nick Cannon to Whip Up a ‘Vasectomy Cocktail’

Nick Cannon inside for AOL Build Plus Icon
Nick Cannon/Steve Mack/Everett Collection Steve Mack/Everett Collection
Ryan Reynolds Enlists Nick Cannon to
Ryan Reynolds Enlists Nick Cannon to
Ryan Reynolds Enlists Nick Cannon to
Ryan Reynolds Enlists Nick Cannon to
View Gallery 15 Images

It wasn’t long ago that Nick Cannon, soon-to-be father of 8 — with reports of even more children on the way, according to a June 7 episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast — admitted to scheduling a vasectomy consultation. In a hilarious nod to that revelation, Cannon creates “The Vasectomy” cocktail at the direction of fellow celeb dad, Ryan Reynolds, in a new must-watch commercial for Aviation American Gin.

“It’s almost Father’s Day, and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails … The Vasectomy,” Cannon says to start off the ad, behind a bar with a full set of ingredients for the drink. “Lord knows I need one.”

As he guides viewers through the drink recipe, Cannon makes hysterical side commentary about the reality of fatherhood to 7 young children. For instance: “Add a dash of lemon juice,” Cannon directs. “Fresh if you have a few minutes to squeeze one, or store-bought if the little ones have you running around a bit today. Little mother—.”

We can only imagine Cannon truly does have his hands full. He shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden and 16-month-old Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillon with DJ Abby De La Rosa, his late son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who tragically passed away due to a brain tumor, and is expecting the birth of his eighth child this year with Bre Tiesi.

The commercial ends when Cannon finishes making “The Vasectomy'”cocktail, and Ryan Reynolds — who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with wife Blake Lively — swiftly grabs it. “I’ll take it from here, Nick, I have three kids,” Reynolds says before taking a sip. 

“I have eight,” Cannon replies matter-of-factly, before Reynolds spits the drink out everywhere. Cheers to these celebrity dads’ ability to laugh at themselves!

 

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad