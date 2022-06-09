Ashley Graham is the body-positive role model all moms need, especially if we aren’t quite feeling like ourselves at any stage postpartum. The model and mother of three — she shares son Issac, 2 and twin sons Malachi and Roman, 5 months, with husband Justin Ervin — just posted an impromptu new video on Instagram, where she’s candidly feeling herself (and all her amazing postpartum curves) in the middle of a photoshoot. The inspiring message she shared alongside it will give you chills.

“Posting this video for all the mamas who haven’t and may never “bounce back” and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form,” Graham wrote in her June 8 Instagram caption, alongside the video. “This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life.”

In what seems to be a photoshoot promoting her Ashley Graham x Knix clothing line, Graham hilariously impresses the photographer on set as he catches her mid-pose, not realizing she’s taking a home video on her iPhone. “Show me — oh!” he says, picking up his camera. “She’s showin’ everybody,” another voice chimes in. Graham laughs along, still admiring herself in the iPhone’s camera lens all the while. “It’s a video,” Graham tells her photographer before she laughs and cuts the clip short.

Graham’s super inspiring social media declarations about loving your body at every stage — be it pregnancy or postpartum — are always there for moms who need a little pick-me-up. It’s the kind of energy we could all use more of, mama or not.

