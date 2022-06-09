Kylie Jenner makes it a point to include daughter Stormi Webster — who she shares with Travis Scott — in fun events, from walking the red carpet to extravagant Mother’s Day celebrations. Jenner and Scott recently welcomed a baby boy in February 2022, but that hasn’t prevented the mom of two from embarking on mommy-and-me dates with just Stormi. In a series of June 8 Instagram posts, Jenner shared the sweetest shopping trip she took with Stormi to Ulta Beauty, so the two could purchase some products from the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines.

“Took my angel baby gorgeous goosey girl to see @kylieskin & @kyliecosmetics at @ultabeauty,💗Jenner wrote in her Jun. 8 Instagram caption. “Still such a dream every time i visit. thank you to the entire ulta team always xx.” The first snap in the photo carousel features an adorable shot of Jenner hugging Stormi, as they stand beside her products in the Kylie Cosmetics aisle. Stormi is smiling happily as she holds a shopping basket full of makeup. Their coordinating outfits are just too cute —Jenner is wearing a yellow, pink and white color blocked tank top, with matching yellow sunnies, pink heels and yellow nails, and Stormi is sporting a yellow, pink and white mini dress with white sneakers.

The next June 8 Instagram post is equally heartwarming. The video Jenner shared takes us through a quick run-through of their mini shopping spree.

“Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” Jenner said beside Stormi in the parking lot, who is smiling from ear to ear. The next clip shows the mommy-daughter duo walking hand-in-hand as they enter the store. “I’m so happy!” Kylie beams. Once they’re inside, Stormi gets right to shopping. “I like this color,” she said, putting a few palettes in the shopping basket — and of course, she’s sporting a tiny pink Prada purse.

Like mother, like daughter!

