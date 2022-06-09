As if the Backstreet Boys’ resumed DNA World Tour couldn’t get any more exciting, the favorite boy band shocked fans with some adorable, sweet guests of honor at their recent Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles. Since all five members of the Backstreet Boys have children now — including Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson — their little ones made a very special (and rare) appearance at the concert.

During their performance of the hit song “No Place”, the Backstreet Boys started off by singing a verse by themselves — until their kids started entering the stage, accompanied by their dads. In a Jun. 8 YouTube video posted by Nick Carter, the audience can be heard showing their absolute delight at their adorable cameos as they cheer the littles on.

With the exception of Littrell, whose daughter Baylee didn’t appear on stage, each band member broke off into small groups with their children — who basically stole the show, singing and dancing along to every single word. Carter was joined by son Odin and daughter Saoirse, who even took the microphone from her dad at one point to belt out a solo. McLean sang with daughters Ava and Lyric, Dorough brought out sons James and Holden, and Richardson sang beside sons Mason and Maxwell.

“The Hollywood Bowl show last night is one we will never forget,” the Backstreet Boys’ official Jun. 8 Instagram caption read, underneath a still of the family singalong. “There were too many special moments to count – but one of them was having our little Backstreet family out on stage with us. Thank you to each and every one of you for making it magic.”

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.