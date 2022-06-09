Middle school can be tough, and not even children of celebrities are immune to the transitional, grueling, and sometimes painful moments those years can bring. Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella McDermott, who she shares with husband Dean McDermott, recently graduated from middle school — and Spelling took to Instagram to not only congratulate her daughter, but also share the challenges Stella endured just to make it to graduation day.

“My girl graduated from middle school today,” Spelling wrote in her June 9 Instagram caption. The actress, who is also mom to Liam, Hattie, Beau and Finn, goes on to detail the challenges Stella has overcome before even qualifying to graduate. “Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate … she proved them all wrong!”

Spelling has opened up before about Stella’s heartbreaking experiences with bullying at school — which led her to endure panic attacks and even miss school, with no help or support from her principal. Between the bullying, fighting through COVID-19 and a lack of support from her school’s faculty and staff, Spelling is singing her daughter’s praises on her special day.

“So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around,” Spelling wrote. “You have such drive and such a kind spirit! You can do absolutely anything you want to do! Love you @stella_mcdermott08 with all my heart and soul bff.”

