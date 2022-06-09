Pete Davidson’s Relationship With Kim Kardashian’s Kids Has Reportedly Been ‘Seamless’

Kim Kardashian is truly living her best life these days, which seems to have a lot to do with new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Even though nephew Mason Disick had some pretty sincere advice for Kardashian and daughter North West about dealing with a new stepdad, a source close to The Kardashians star revealed to E! News that the relationship between Davidson and her four children — including North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West — is reportedly going really well all on its own.

As Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship progresses, so does his relationship with her kids. “Pete and Kim’s relationship has become more serious, and Kim feels very comfortable allowing Pete to be around the kids and has spent a lot of time with them recently,” an insider close to Kardashian told E! News. According to the source, Davidson reportedly takes North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to do activities all on his own — like the time the comedian took Saint to lunch at The Cheesecake Factory for some one-on-one time, or when Davidson and North cruised around town in a pink electric car.

In the latest episodes of The Kardashians, Kim finally gets candid about the fact that she’s dating Davidson, calling Pete “the best human being I’ve ever met” in a confessional. Fast forward to present day — with their relationship still going strong and developing further — the source also told E! News that Davidson’s great relationship with her children makes everything that much easier for them to be together. “It takes a lot of stress off of her and their relationship,” the source told E! News. “She thinks it’s really cute and is grateful how seamless it’s been. Pete is really good around the kids, and they all love him.”