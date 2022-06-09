Target Is Selling the Cutest Inflatable Water Slides for as Little as $48

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You don’t have to bring the kids to a waterpark this summer to beat the heat. Rather, bring the waterpark to you! Target is selling a bunch of adorable inflatable water slides right now that are fun for kids of all ages.

Made by Sun Squad, there are three cute water slides that will fit perfectly in any backyard. The Rainbow Play Center comes with two kiddie pools, a soft center water slide, and a rainbow arch that sprays water and can be connected to any standard garden hose.

“Such a cute pool!” one reviewer said, noting they used an air mattress compressor to blow the thing up. “It’s not too big in size and our daughter LOVED it!!! … She had so much fun and the look on her face when it was blown up was so worth it!”

Sun Squad also sells a rainforest-themed water slide, too. This slide connects a mini pool with a larger one and the animals at the corners spray water when attached to a garden hose.

And for those kids looking for a tropical getaway, this surf-inspired water slide from Sun Squad is perfect for them. Like the Rainbow Play Center, this slide comes with an arch that sprays water, and all three Sun Squad slides come with a ring toss game!

“This splash pad [and] slide is amazing!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “We are waiting for warmer weather to use but I can’t believe the quality! The plastic is so thick it looks like it will hold up for multiple summers with daily use. The colors are bright &[and] the whole concept looks like a perfect afternoon in the backyard for my boys!”

Target also sells larger waterslides too, if you’re looking for something older kids would enjoy. This one from Costway is currently on sale for $299.99 down from $779.99.

Your kids are about to have the best summer ever.