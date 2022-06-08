Jessica Simpson’s Edgy Photo of Daughter Maxwell Proves She’s Growing Up so Fast

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Delilah Gray
Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.
Just when you think not much has changed, you see a snapshot of a celebrity kid looking all grown up and you wonder where the time has gone. Within the past 24 hours, fans have been losing it over Jessica Simpson’s latest photo of her eldest daughter Maxwell and how grown up she looks. Hint: she even has blue hair now!

On June 7, Simpson posted a snapshot of her eldest child rocking a new hairdo and outfit we know her mama approved of. She posted the photo with the simple caption, “Shades of blue #MAXIDREW.”

In the photo, we see Maxwell looking so grown up in an oversized Wu-Tang clan t-shirt, golden sunnies, and her new blue-dyed hair in intricate braids. Truthfully, she’s looking more and more like her daring mother every day. 

One time, Simpson shared that at only 5 years old, Maxwell “[already] thinks she’s a teenager,” per a now-deleted BANG Showbiz article from Yahoo. It’s crazy, we can’t get over how grown up she looks (and neither can Simpson’s fans!) Many commented things like “There is no way she’s that grown already” and “So adorable 💙💙Growing up so fast 🤗.”

Simpson and her husband Eric Maxwell Johnson have three beautiful children together named Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3.

The Dukes of Hazzard star never fails to update her fans about her kids’ latest shenanigans or big events. Motherhood seems to come naturally to Simpson, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t learn so much from her children, especially from little Maxwell.

“She teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest,” Simpson told PEOPLE back in April 2022. “She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it.”

