Jessica Alba Posted the Sweetest 14th Birthday Tribute to Daughter Honor: ‘My Whole Heart, My First Baby’

Jessica Alba celebrated her daughter Honor’s 14th birthday with a heartwarming video that will get you in your feels. The actress took to Instagram to share footage of Honor growing up, from ballet classes as a little one to sweet mother/daughter snapshots.

“My whole heart, my first baby – 14 years! Where did the time go!?” Alba captioned the video. “It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby – we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world and showing me the deepest most profound love.”

Alba noted that she is so proud of the person Honor is — “kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative and artistic – you are all of the things and so much more my Angel.”

The actress has been candid about the incredible bond she shares with her teen, which includes a really impressive dedication to growth and mental health. Last year, Alba opened up to Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt during the Instagram series Before, During & After Baby and explained that she’s gone to therapy with Honor.

“Like my 13-year-old, I’m struggling with not treating her like a little [kid]— I want to treat them all like babies,” she said. “I want to baby them. Still, my tendency is to parent them as if they are little. I started going to therapy with her I think when she was 11. For me it was really out of, I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. So I didn’t want that breakdown with Honor so we went to therapy together.”

Alba added in an interview with PEOPLE that she hopes to “destigmatize” the idea of mother-daughter therapy. “It really is: How can I show up as a mom for my kids and be the best parent for her?… There really isn’t one sort of recipe that works across the board. I just wanted to be able to show up for her,” she said.

We’re so here for this supportive mom and her thoughtful approach to parenting.

We’ve got some great suggestions for clothes your teens will actually wear.