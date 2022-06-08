Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has an Impressive Talent & Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are ‘Very Proud’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might be in the throes of a legal battle over a wine company, but they are united on one front. Their daughter, 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is an incredible dancer.

Videos surfaced of Jolie-Pitt performing some really impressive hip-hop dance moves to songs like “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo — and her parents are reportedly loving her talent. “Brad and Angie are both very proud,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”

The insider added that Jolie-Pitt loves dancing and has been going to classes for a few years now. The teachers are allegedly very impressed with her and she’s made a lot of good friends through the dancing community.

Jolie had a suspicion that her daughter was going to be a natural for the limelight, telling Vanity Fair in 2010 that Jolie-Pitt is “hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet,” adding that those qualities are the early signs of a performer.

It sounds like Jolie-Pitt’s parents have been on the forefront of encouraging their daughter to explore her passions, from fun hobbies to intellectual pursuits. “We travel and I’m the first person to say, ‘Get the school work done as quickly as possible because let’s go out and explore,'” Jolie told The Independent in 2011. “I’d rather them go to a museum and learn to play guitar and read and pick a book they love.”

Jolie-Pitt is growing up to be a lot like her parents, an insider explained to In Touch Weekly, noting that she has the same “big heart” as Pitt. “They’re very compassionate and loving,” the source said. “They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”

