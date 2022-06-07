Dwayne Johnson Proved That Even Grown Sons Adore Their Mamas

Moms and sons have a unique bond, even if little boys can sometimes get on our nerves (hi, Prince Louis!). But there’s a reason the “mama’s boy” stereotype exists — sons will do anything for their first love, even when they’re all grown up. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s sweet gift proves how adoring your mama never goes out of style, and the incredible videos he posted to Instagram on Saturday will make you cry.

“Love you mom and surprise!” the Red Notice star captioned the video. “When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy.”

He went on to explain that he bought his mom a house! “I surprised my mom and bought her a new home,” The Rock wrote. “Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.”

In the video, The Rock’s mom, Ata Johnson, opens a door and enters a beautifully decorated home, complete with hardwood floors, gorgeous white couches, bookshelves filled with décor, and a coffee table adorned with fresh flowers. Her hands are covered her mouth as she cries, walking around the living room and taking it all in.

The Rock, who was a professional wrestler for WWE for 8 years before moving to acting, where he has starred in hits like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Baywatch among others, has bought his mom houses before. But this one is the most meaningful.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years,” The Rock added in his caption. “But this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.’”

He said, “Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home 🏠❤️🌺.”

The Rock, who is dad to Simone, 20, with ex Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian, wins Son of the Year for this heartfelt moment. The two often have fun together. In January 2019, Johnson posted a picture of her flexing with The Rock, writing, “Even tho’ her little pebble has grown into a Rock…mom & son time in the Iron Paradise is still a must, as is the posing at the end of a workout!”

In his Instagram post, The Rock also gave some beautiful advice for kids everywhere.

“I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being,” The Rock wrote. “Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy.”

The Rock shared more videos of the big house reveal on Instagram. In one, he showed her vintage ukuleles on the wall and pictures of her family from Samoa.

“Very cool moment, ❤️” he wrote. “Brought my mom into her new family room where we placed her vintage ukuleles 🎶 up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.”

“Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen,” The Rock added.

The Rock shared another Instagram video, this time showing his mom the “Smackdown Room.”

“In her homes she always has her ‘Smackdown Room’ where she keeps the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia but over the years they’ve become insanely crowded,” The Rock explained. “So for her new home, I had these cool built ins made and just added only a few memorabilia items.”

He said this is his mom’s “favorite room” and his “least favorite.”

“The last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine while people look around as my mom takes them thru at all the stuff I’ve done. No thanks 🙅🏽‍♂️😂,” he wrote. “But, truth is, when I’m BY MYSELF 😊, these Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana. Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came and always be grateful for grind.”

“Welcome home mom, ❤️” he added. Moms deserve the best, and The Rock delivered!

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”