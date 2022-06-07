Bindi Irwin Posts Heartfelt Love Letter to Daughter Grace & It is Full of So Much Hope

Babies bring hope for the future. Their sweet smiles, kind hearts, and curiosity about everything around them is so pure — and it’s impossible not to imagine the world as a better place when these little lights grow up. Bindi Irwin feels the same way, and she penned an eloquent message about it to her 1-year-old daughter Grace. The sweet letter — and adorable photos! — will melt your heart.

“My love,” Irwin captioned the post on Instagram yesterday, “there are countless adventures waiting for you on the horizon, a whole world for you to create positive change within.”

In the meantime, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star promised to guide her. “Until then, I will carry you and be there to encourage every one of your dreams,” Irwin added. How incredibly beautiful is that? She captured a mother’s love for their children and hope for the future so succinctly. It may be a personalized message to her daughter, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell, but it is also a letter I could have written to my kids. It so perfectly sums up the beautiful feeling of being a parent.

The Australia Zoo conservationist also posted two pictures along with the love letter. In both, Irwin and Grace are dressed in sweaters on the beach, as Irwin holds her daughter tight against her chest. They are absolutely breathtaking.

Last month, Irwin posted a different picture of Grace from the same time on the beach, this time calling her “the centre of our universe.” This little girl is definitely loved!

