Anderson Cooper Shared Rare Photos of Sons Wyatt & Sebastian for His Birthday

Anderson Cooper celebrated his birthday by sharing sweet snapshots of his sons, 2-year-old Wyatt and 3-month-old Sebastian. Wyatt gave a thumbs up and Sebastian looked adorably disgruntled in the series of photos, which Cooper captioned: “Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. I feel so blissfully happy and lucky to have these two sweet, funny, little boys in my life.”

This past February, the news anchor broke the exciting news that Sebastian had joined his family. He told viewers of AC360 that he welcomed the baby boy via a surrogate, alongside his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani. The two are already co-parents of Wyatt, who calls Cooper Daddy and Maisani Papa.

Cooper has been sweetly vocal about the tremendous joy he’s experienced becoming a parent. He appeared on the June 2020 cover of PEOPLE, holding Wyatt in his arms, in celebration of the outlet’s pride issue. “When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, ‘I will never be able to have a kid,’” Cooper explained to the magazine. “This is a dream come true.” He added that it feels like his life has just begun.

“And I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for?” he said. “This is a new level of love. It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, and yet it’s also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It’s really extraordinary.”

Cooper quickly learned that his whole schedule would get upended as a dad — and, honestly, he couldn’t be happier. During an interview for SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce in 2020, the news anchor revealed that he’s never woken up earlier than he has since becoming a parent. “I now bolt out of bed at 7 without an alarm clock, or 6:30, and I want to be there when he wakes up at 8:45,” he said. “I just love every aspect of it. It’s just truly the greatest thing ever. I sort of just feel like ― what was I doing before? I don’t know.”

