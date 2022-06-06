This Video of Pete Davidson With Kim Kardashian’s Son Show How Close They’ve Become

It looks like Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son Saint West have developed a sweet bond. The duo was spotted out together at Los Angeles’s The Grove shopping center on Saturday, holding hands and heading to The Cheesecake Factory. Saint was wearing a cap that Davidson had reportedly purchased for him, according to TMZ.

The outlet captured videos from the bonding day which you can see here.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen photo evidence that Davidson is getting close to Kardashian’s kids. Back in April, the comedian was spotted with 8-year-old North West as the two drove around in a bright pink electric car, North happily plopped on his lap. And possibly one of the biggest indications that Davidson is becoming a fixture within the Kardashian clan? He was spotted with a tattoo on his neck that appears to feature all of her children’s initials.

A source told US Weekly back in April that Kardashian is a big fan of Davidson’s relationship with her four children. “Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” the insider said. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

That’s among one of the many, many attributes that the reality star loves about her boyfriend. Kardashian sang Davison’s praises in an episode of The Kardashians this month, detailing all of the qualities that make her smitten with him.

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart. People will always say, ‘Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him,” she explained. “He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

We’re feeling pretty confident that there will be many, many more trips to The Cheesecake Factory in this tight-knit family’s future.

We’ve got some great suggestions for clothes your teens will actually wear.