Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Surprise Baking Video Shows How Well Their 3 Kids Work Together

While Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee has been full of Disney songs, official ceremonies, and glamorous gowns, the Cambridges added a more intimate touch to the weekend. Recently, Kate Middleton and Prince William uploaded pictures of their little ones and Kate baking cupcakes. (Hint: it’s too cute to miss!)

On June 5, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge uploaded a slideshow onto their official Instagram page. They posted the super-sweet video with the caption, “Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! 🎉 We hope you like them! 🧁”

In the touching slideshow, we get snapshots of Kate and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis making cupcakes, with every kid working together to make tasty treats. We see them all working hard, laughing, and looking so happy together — giving the Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend another moment to remember.

Royal family supporters have been going crazy over this beautiful video that gives the world a glimpse into baking time with the Windsors. Some of the top comments praised the video, saying things like “The best shots I’ve seen all week! Natural + family = heaven,” “This is TOO MUCH 😍😍😍,” and “What gorgeous little people they are becoming. Thank you so much for sharing so much of them this weekend. ❤️”

While the Cambridges have been at many high-profile, publicized events, everyone is loving this intimate glance into the beloved Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Kate and William share three children together named George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 5.

