Chandler Powell Calls Grace Warrior ‘The Best Tree Spotter in the World’ During Their Adorable Hiking Trip

Normally, proud mama Bindi Irwin is the one posting the headline-making and super-cute photos of her and Chandler Powell’s daughter Grace Warrior. However, we can’t get over this super-sweet snapshot that proud papa Powell posted of him and his growing girl.

On June 1, Powell posted an adorable photo of himself and his growing baby girl on his Instagram. He posted the heartwarming photo with a caption hyping up little Grace Warrior, saying, “Hiking with the best bird, wallaby, and tree spotter in the world💚.”

In the photo, we see Powell holding onto Grace Warrior while they’re hiking through a gorgeous outdoor setting. Grace looks as cute as can be while she looks behind her adventurous dad.

We can’t get over how grown-up Grace is looking, it seems like she’s been growing up so quickly! And we’re not the only ones obsessed with the Wildlife Warrior-in-training. Fans instantly went to the comment section, saying wonderful things like “This is so sweet, she is looking so much like you!” and “Awww she’s growing up so fast.”

Bindi and Powell met years ago, getting married in 2020. Soon after, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Grace Warrior, 1, was born on March 25, 2021, almost exactly to the minute that one year prior, Bindi and Powell’s wedding took place. Now, Bindi has talked about the “miracle connection” between the events, saying that they took only five minutes apart from one another.

