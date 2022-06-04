Vanessa Bryant’s Disney Day With Bianka & Capri Proves They All Still Believe in Magic

Vanessa Bryant’s Disney day with her youngest daughters Bianka and Capri proves they find magic wherever it is. On May 31, Vanessa posted a series of videos and photos of her and her girls enjoying what seems like the best day ever at Disneyland.

Vanessa posted the super-sweet update with the caption, “Disney Days with my girls ❤️🏰.”

You can see the post HERE.

In the first video, we see Vanessa tickling a giddy Bianka, quoting lines from Emperor’s New Groove. (It’s incredibly heartwarming to see!) Then, we get a snuggly snapshot of Vanessa and Bianka, followed by a pic of a family friend and Capri smiling from ear to ear.

Next, we see the girls fully immersed in a ride, followed by an adorable snapshot of the two in fluffy Disneyland sweaters. We get a few sparkling pics of the nightly parade before we end it with a photo and video of the girls having the time of their lives while watching the magical parade.

It’s clear that no matter how many times the trio goes to Disney, the magic never fails to amaze.

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash.

In a 2021 interview with People, Bryant opened up about grieving and how her daughters inspire her to keep going. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me… My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

