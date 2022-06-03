Hilary Duff Jokes ‘There’s a Lot of Us’ In Sweet Family Photos for Husband Matthew Koma’s Birthday

Hilary Duff shared several pictures of family life with her three kids on Instagram yesterday, and you can tell from all the smiles just how much fun they have together. In honor of her husband Matthew Koma’s 35th birthday on June 2, the How I Met Your Father actress shared the sweetest family photos — and joked about their big family.

“There’s a lot of us,” Duff joked in her Instagram Story, where she shared a photo of her and Koma, their daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 1, and her son, Luca, 10, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie. In it, Luca and Banks are cheesing hard at the camera, while Mae looks off to the side and sucks on her finger.

Duff also posted a carousel of photos to Instagram yesterday, including several shots of the Winnetka Bowling League frontman in full dad mode. In one cute family photo, Luca has his arms around Banks on one side of Koma, and Duff is holding Mae in a carrier on the other side of him. She is staring at him smiling, and it is total relationship goals.

Another photo shows Koma holding a sleepy Mae at a restaurant, and one shows him pushing Banks in a stroller. Sibling love is shown prominently in a photo of Koma holding Mae, while Luca gives her the biggest hug and Koma smiles down at both of them. Just when you think your heart can’t take anymore, the last photo is a selfie of Duff, Koma, and baby Mae, who is a squishy bundle of cuteness.

They are blended family goals! The love and laughter just pours out of every single picture.

True to their laidback nature, Duff also posted a hilarious throwback photo of Koma to her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday honey , let’s never forget when you had me at your bday before we met,” over a picture of Koma blowing out birthday candles. Stacked next to the cake is a bunch of Lizzie McGuire paper plates, with Duff’s smiling face shining through. How cute is that?! The next photo in the story says, “Then we made her ….” over a picture of Banks frowning and rolling her eyes in iconic toddler sass. The evolution of their relationship is amazing.

Koma commented on Duff’s Instagram picture with a joke, “$5000 for the first 15 people to DM me “TICKLE” GOD BLESS ❤️🥪🎊,” later sharing a screenshot to his Instagram Stories of people messaging him “TICKLE” and wishing him a happy birthday. He also re-shared the picture from his old birthday party, writing, “Been eating off your plate since I’m 17.”

It’s a love story even better than Cinderella’s.

