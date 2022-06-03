Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Spots a Wild Wombat & Her Reaction is Precious

She may be too little to hunt for crocodiles, but Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior, 1, is already a pro at spotting other animals in the wild. Irwin, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, posted a new video posted to Instagram yesterday of the little girl finding a wombat while on a walk — and it’s such a cute preview of the wildlife explorer she is going to be when she grows up.

“Grace spotting a wild wombat makes my heart so proud,” the Australia Zoo conservationist captioned the post. “Our little Wildlife Warrior.”

In the video, Grace is bundled in a pink puffer jacket and matching pink hat to keep her warm in the light drizzle. She’s outside at night, when she sees a wild wombat.

“Grace look, do you see the wombat?” Irwin asks in the video. Grace is staring at the wombat, then turns to look back at her mom to make sure she saw it, too. Then she points at it, and Irwin responds, “Wow, that’s so cool!”

Grace starts talking in her undecipherable toddler way, which is unbelievably precious. You can tell she is so proud of herself for seeing that. “Good spotting!” Irwin says, before telling Grace, “The wombat’s having some dinner, just like you’re about to have. That’s pretty cool, isn’t it?” To which Grace babbles in agreement.

“So sweet, she seems so fascinated by all the animals,” one person commented. Another said, “I love that she just embraces everything. She’s so fearless.”

The family recently went on vacation to Tasmania, and Grace had an awesome time exploring the wilderness with her mom, Terri Irwin, and her uncle, Robert Irwin. She just has such an amazing passion for life already!

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.