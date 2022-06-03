Kate Hudson Posts Rare Photo of All Three Kids: ‘Fly Kiddos Fly!’

It’s graduation season and even celebrities aren’t immune to the bittersweet feeling of seeing your kids grow up. Kate Hudson posted a rare photo of all three of her kids to Instagram today in honor of her oldest, Ryder Robinson, 18, graduating from high school. This sentimental post is actually so heartwarming and a perfect reminder to let your kids “fly!”

“Today was a big day for our family,” Hudson captioned the post. “A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!”

The Almost Famous star shares Ryder with ex Chris Robinson, and she is also mom to Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 10, with ex Matt Bellamy and Rani Fujikawa, 3, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Although Rani is often featured on her mom’s social media accounts, pictures of the older boys aren’t as frequent — they are past the days of playing dress up with their mom, it seems.

But in this new picture, Hudson has a huge smile on her face with her arm around Ryder, who is dressed in his green cap and gown, and a hand on Rani, who is wearing a pink princess dress. Ryder has his arm around Bingham, who has his arm on top of Rani’s head. It’s so cute!

“@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man,” Hudson wrote. “Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life.”

The Truth Be Told actress is one proud mama! She said, “You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you!”

The second picture in the post is a shot of Ryder on graduation day, with his parents on either side of him. Everyone is all smiles on this happy occasion.

Hudson also gave some solidarity to other parents going through the emotions of this time of year. “AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today!” she added. “CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫”

Hudson also posted a casual selfie with her kids on Mother’s Day, writing in part, “My brood, my hearts, my crazies! I do everything for these beautiful humans I carried and raised/am raising 🐣🐣🐣.”

We’re not crying — it’s those darn spring allergies!

