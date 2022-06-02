Ashley Graham’s 3 Boys Show Her Some Serious Love in This Adorable Photo

Ashley Graham is always serving up the realest, rawest content on Instagram — from parenting confessions to teachable self-love moments. The badass mom, who shares son Issac, 2 and twin sons Malachi and Roman, 4 months, with husband Justin Ervin, doesn’t share too many photos of her kids — but she just posted a rare, sweet snap with all three of her boys and it’s seriously melting our hearts.

In the June 1 Instagram post, Graham is promoting the diaper line, Coterie, so it’s not surprising that all three of her littles are donning nothing but diapers for the mini photoshoot. Graham is laying in the grass on a blanket, with twins Roman and Malachi in her arms. All the while, Issac is giving her a kiss on the forehead — total sweetness! The next slide features almost the exact same pose, with the exception of Issac, who seems to have taken a tumble. Graham is seen smiling at her oldest who is laying beside her, and the twins follow her lead to catch a glimpse of their big brother.

While showcasing the diaper brand, Graham spits some motherhood truth about her current state of life featuring three children under the age of 3. “With 3 children under the age of 3, I am constantly changing diapers and wiping cheeks,” Graham wrote in her Instagram caption. The mama goes on to express her gratitude for becoming a mom, and reveals she’s exclusively used the same diaper brand since her oldest was born. “As someone lucky enough to change 3 babies, I made sure to test everyyy diaper and found the diaper of my babies’ bottoms dreams back when Isaac was a newborn and I haven’t looked back since ☁️.”