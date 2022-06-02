Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bindi Irwin Names Grace Warrior ‘Fashion Icon Of The Family’ in the Sweetest Snap

Bindi Irwin Plus Icon
- This April 26, 2018 file photo shows Chandler Powell, left, and Bindi Irwin at a ceremony honoring the late Steve Irwin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams
Hilary Duff arrives at the Baby2Baby
Kim Kardashian at arrivals for Harper''s
Executive producer and actress Reese Witherspoon,
View Gallery 12 Images

In case you need any additional proof that Grace Warrior is the cutest toddler out there, head straight to Bindi Irwin’s Instagram right now for further evidence. The proud mom shared snaps of her daughter rocking a pink jacket embroidered in a giraffe, koala bear and her own name. She topped off the stylish ensemble with a little lavender hat that featured flowers.

“Grace Warrior,” Irwin wrote. “Fashion icon of the family.” We’re really going to have to concur on this one.

The 1-year-old makes frequent appearances on her mom’s Instagram wearing one colorful, cozy outfit after the other — and we really want to give a special shout-out to this particularly cute botanical onesie.

Irwin opened up about raising her little fashionista in an interview with PEOPLE last month. “I had this whole plan,” she explained. “Like, ‘This is what I’m going to do with food, and this is what we’re going to do with sleep routines.’ Then she was born, and everything was thrown out the window. Now I’m like, ‘If I can get her to eat vegetables at all, I’m winning.’ I think every parent should know it’s okay if you don’t do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm.” 

Irwin added that, as great as parenting advice can be, the very best advice she ever received was to not listen too much. “You can read every baby book, you can take on board everybody’s advice, but at the end of the day, you know what works for your child. And that was so freeing for me,” she said.

The family celebrated Mother’s Day a few weeks back, with Irwin sharing a sweet photo of her daughter and an even sweeter message of love. “Grateful every minute of every day that this beautiful girl chose me to be her mama,” she wrote. “Grace Warrior, I’m in awe of your kind heart, thoughtful mind and strong soul. You’re going to achieve incredible things in this world, my little love. I’m thankful that I get to walk beside you on your journey. And I’ll always be here to hold your hand along the way.”
Here’s to all the wonderful things Grace has in store for her — while she undoubtedly rocks one fashion forward outfit after the other.
