Hilaria Baldwin experienced a terrible scare no mother wants to endure. In a June 1 Instagram post, the mom of soon-to-be seven children — María, 13 months, Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3½, Eduardo, 18 months and a baby girl on the way — who she shares with husband Alec Baldwin, revealed that her son Eduardo suffered a severe allergic reaction that sent him to the hospital.

Like a true seasoned mom, Baldwin notes that there’s never a dull moment for her family — as this most recent incident is just adding on to the list of obstacles she juggles while raising her littles. “Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen,” Baldwin writes in her Instagram caption. The featured photo in the post is Baldwin sitting with Eduardo, who is still looking adorable albeit the wires from medical equipment attached to his belly.

The brave mama stressed the importance of keeping an EpiPen around, and even suggested the medical tool saved her son’s life mid-reaction. “He is ok and home now, but I share with you to remind you that this is a lifesaving tool you may be able to keep around the house,” Baldwin wrote. “He was in such distress and I believe it may have saved him today.”

Baldwin also expressed ‘deep gratitude’ to Eduardo’s pediatrician, the ambulatory service and hospital staff who cared for her son during the scary incident.

Get better soon, Eduardo!

