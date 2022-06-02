Avoid the Dreaded Summer Slump With These Under-$10 Workbooks That Parents Call a “Must-Have”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

School may be out for the summer, but parents know it’s important to keep their kiddos’ brains sharp so they’re ready to go when school starts again in the fall. That’s why thousands of parents are picking up these summer activity workbooks from Amazon that help your kids work on reading comprehension, writing, science, math, and social studies all while they continue to have their summer fun.

Summer Bridge Activities has a line of workbooks for kids in kindergarten through third grade designed to help students improve their learning skills and help prevent learning loss by doing one 15-minute brain exercise per day. Over 3,400 parents have given the K-1 workbook

a 5-star rating, with one parent writing that this workbook is “way more organized” than any random online print-out.

“These books are always worth the money,” a shopper wrote in their review. “[They’re] exactly what the kids are doing in school so it’s just easier that I buy these instead of making my own. This one helps kindergarten kids be more prepared for 1st grade … It’s a great practice over their long summer vacation so they don’t fall behind.”

For kids going into first or second grade, Summer Bridge Activities offers a workbook perfect for 6- and 7-year-olds. This workbook includes addition and subtraction exercises, poetry lessons, and even “hands-on science experiments” kids and parents can do together.

And for 7- and 8-year-olds, the Summer Bridge Activities workbook for kids going into second and third grade offers lessons that are a bit more challenging, but still a lot of fun. Kids will learn how to count money, draw shapes, and practice simple math problems.

The workbooks also come with flashcards and stickers, so the way kids learn stays fresh and exciting during each 15-minute lesson.

So, to avoid that summer slump and potential learning loss, pick up one of these workbooks and watch your child thrive all summer long!