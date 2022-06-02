Kim Kardashian found hope for the future of her family post-divorce after hearing a sweet conversation between her daughter, North West, and nephew Mason Disick. The topic of discussion between the cousins? Stepdads.

On the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kim visits her mom, Kris Jenner, to discuss a recent conversation she heard while driving with Mason and North. The latest episode follows the Kardashian family during the period of time after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. Kim, Mason and North are en route to Travis Barker’s studio, when she starts listening in on their discussion.

“And he was like, ‘It’s so cool,’ and he was telling North they have these bikes, and it’s just so fun,” Kim said of the convo started by Mason about Barker. “His tune has totally changed like since the engagement.” Fans know this is a pretty big deal, since there’s been plenty of times Kourtney’s kids, who she shares with Scott Disick — including Penelope and Reign — have been less than stoked about their mom’s new relationship. “And I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad,’ and he’s like, ‘You know, they’re not these evil people you see in the movies, it’s just not like that,'” Kim told Jenner.

The advice Mason gave to North definitely made the newly single mom of four — including Saint, Chicago and Psalm — feel a little better after her recent split with Kanye West. “The way he’s talking to her gave me the feeling of like, everything’s gonna work out,” Kim said. “Everything’s gonna be okay.”

