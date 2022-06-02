Drew Scott & Linda Phan Are Officially First-Time Parents

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, have been open in the past about their struggles with infertility. Fortunately, the couple shared the news of their highly anticipated pregnancy with fans last December. Now, even more congratulations are in order — as Scott just announced the birth of their son, Parker James!

In the June 1 Instagram post, Scott shared a beautiful black-and-white still of Parker James’ teeny, tiny baby hands holding onto he and Phan’s fingers. “Our lives are forever changed❤️,” Scott wrote in the caption. “Welcome to the world Parker James☺️👶🏼.” The second slide of the birth announcement is a selfie of Phan breastfeeding her little bundle of joy. The new mom-to-be is all smiles, as Scott lays beside her, resting his head on her shoulder — and holding onto the newborn’s head. There is absolutely no shortage of sweetness in either photo.

On the June 1 episode of their At Home podcast, Scott and Phan feature Parker James as a very special guest. Within the first few seconds, Phan laughs as her son pees on him. “This is our life now,” Scott said. The couple also introduces Lisa, a newborn care specialist who has been helping assist them in the newborn stage and process. “He’s a healthy baby boy, he’s adorable,” Scott says. “So if you hear any sounds right now, it’s Parker.”

They seem to already be soaking up every single wonderful, messy, amazing moment the newborn phase brings — and we can’t wait to follow along on their journey as new parents.

