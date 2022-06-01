All Parents Should Watch This Video of Jennifer Garner Baking Brownies and Calling Her Senators

In the wake of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and 2 adults dead, it’s easy to feel helpless as a parent. What can you do to make sure that something this tragic doesn’t happen again?

Here’s one way to start. Jennifer Garner shared a video of herself making brownie baked oatmeal and — as the treats were in the oven — calling her senators to advocate for gun safety bills. It was quick, easy and she even included the recipe for the brownies.

Garner shared the script, written by journalist Jessica Yellin, which reads: “Hello, I’m a constituent. I’d like to let the Senator know it is important to me that s/he votes for the gun safety reforms coming before Congress. You can then say why that matters to you, if you like.” Garner got an automated voicemail so she left a message. FYI: The U.S. Senate can be reached at (202) 224-3121. Your can find your state senator’s phone number here. Yellin has been breaking down the best ways to take action on her Instagram and she really reinforces the idea of making these phone calls. She offered a full breakdown of how and why you should be getting on the phone with your senators, while offering a handy list of politicians who might be open to comprise on the gun safety bill. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. is hoping to bring a gun safety bill to the House floor “as soon as possible,” per CNBC.

It’s so easy to feel like there’s nothing you can do to make a difference . But, in another video that speaks directly to concerned Americans, Yellin explained that there are tangible steps that can be taken.

“Lots of you are messaging me saying you feel helpless – like nothing you do can move the needle,” the journalist captioned her video. “Here I explain why raising your voice matters. It’s about persisting.”