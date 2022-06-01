Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Look So Sultry in This New Maternity Photoshoot

Prepare for your laptop to get a little bit steamy. Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green posed for an elegant maternity photoshoot which involved topless photos and a white gauzy sheet.

Burgess shared a video and photo from the shoot, alongside the caption: “There will never be a day [I’m] not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me. Shooting with @monamarandystudio was an absolute gift and she managed to capture true love and magic in every shot. I have so much to share :).”

Burgess also posted a solo shot of herself wearing a silky, flowing gown, arm and leg outstretched in a dancer’s pose. She penned a sweet note directly to her baby, describing all of the milestones she’s eager to experience as a mom. “I can’t wait to meet you and kiss your little face. I can’t wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger,” Burgess wrote. “I can’t wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can’t wait to feel my heart crack open and know I’ll never be the same.”

Green also expressed his own excitement, sharing a heart-eye emoji in the comment section.

These sweet photos marked Burgess’s 35th week of pregnancy. The professional dancer shared the news that she’s expecting a baby boy with Green in an Instagram post back in February, which featured a black and white shot of her pregnant belly. “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” Burgess wrote.



Their son will join a blended family which includes three children from Green’s previous marriage to ex Megan Fox — Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9 — and 20-year-old Kassius, who he shares with actress Vanessa Marcil. Green opened up about the instant connection he felt with Burgess on their first date, which began at a coffee shop and, a few dates later, evolved to them being “locked in a house together. “

“On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before.” Green told PEOPLE. “I wasn’t sure what that meant until the first time we kissed, and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool.”

