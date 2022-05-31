A$AP Rocky Wants His Son With Rihanna To Be A ‘Cool Child’ & He Has a Plan to Make it Happen

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s baby boy has only been in the world for a few weeks, but the rapper already has a plan for his future. The baby, whose name has not been revealed, was born on May 13. And in a new interview with Dazed & Confused, A$AP revealed he wants to raise the baby to be a “cool child.”

“I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate,”Rocky told Dazed. “And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

The “D.M.B.” rapper encourages creativity and imagination — and he already watches kids’ shows for inspiration.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky told Dazed. “I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark.”

The two-time Grammy-nominated artist also talked about his and Rihanna’s influence on young people. “It’s beautiful that we can even do that,” he said in the interview. “Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.” Being open-minded, diverse, and imaginative is the very definition of cool! This sounds like a perfect parenting game plan.

In February, a source told Entertainment Weekly that Rocky and the Fenty Beauty founder were planning on being “hands-on” parents.

“This baby can have anything in the world, but more than anything this baby will be spoiled with love and attention,” they said, noting that the nine-time Grammy winning pop star and Rocky “will be very hands-on parents.”

In a May cover interview for Vogue, Rihanna admitted her dream is to raise the baby at home. “Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be?” she told the outlet. “I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way. But realistically it probably won’t be.”

For now, the new parents are focused on getting to know their baby. On May 19, a source told People, “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

One thing’s for sure: Rocky and Rihanna’s son has the coolest parents ever!

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring.