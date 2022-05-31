Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Expecting Their Second Baby — & They Have the Cutest Announcement

Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, who are expecting their second baby! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the Kansas City Current co-owner are already parents to Sterling Skye, 1, and they included her in their pregnancy announcement in the cutest way.

“Round 2!🤍” Mahomes captioned their joint Instagram post on Sunday. Matthews commented, “My fam🤍🤍🤍.” The post is a carousel of three images featuring the soon-to-be family of four.

In the first image, Sterling is wearing a pink shirt that says, “I have a secret to tell you.” The little girl is also holding a sign that reads “big sister duties coming soon.” Despite the exciting news on her shirt and sign, Sterling looks less than thrilled. Her face is one of confusion and maybe a little apprehension. She’s not exactly sure how she feels about a new baby — and it’s so adorable!

The next picture is a close-up, and you can see Sterling’s face even closer. Her eyebrows are scrunched up as she looks at the camera, no doubt wondering what it will be like to share the spotlight with a new arrival.

In the last picture, Sterling is wearing a rainbow “big sister shirt,” this time standing behind a sonogram of the new baby. She looks just as confused in this one. Don’t worry, baby girl — there’s plenty of love to go around! Matthews also posted a picture on her Instagram Stories, asking people to vote on the sex of the baby.

Many people commented on the post, including Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes, who wrote, “SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!” Jason Aldean wrote, “@patrickmahomes congrats my dude!! Happy for u guys man. Congrats! 🍾” and the Josh Abbott Band wrote, “Congrats amigos.” Many of Mahomes’ teammates commented their congratulations as well.

Mahomes and Matthews got married in Hawaii on March 12, and they posted the prettiest oceanfront wedding photos.

Sterling may be nervous about being a big sister, but she’s going to be amazing!

