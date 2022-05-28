Kim Kardashian Posted New Pictures from Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding — & North Looks So Grown Up!

North West is a vision in black and already has the most amazing style! Kim Kardashian posted new pictures today from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding ceremony last weekend, and her daughter looks so grown up. It’s hard to believe North will be 9 years old (!!) next week — and she is totally twinning with her mom.

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” Kim, who shares North with ex-husband Kanye West, captioned the video.

In one of the pictures, Kim is holding hands with North, who is her mini-me in matching lacy black outfits. North is wearing a black cape with white lace accents over a black corset and black pants. She also has a matching black purse and rings on every single finger. She is so tall that her head reaches her mom’s shoulder already!

Another picture is a bathroom selfie, as Kim and North smile in the camera with Khloe Kardashian powdering her face in the background. North has the biggest smile on her face in this black-and-white photo. Another shows North and Kim sharing a sweet kiss that is so sweet. One of the best photos features the bride herself, walking down the aisle and smiling at North. We can’t take the adorableness!

“North is so pretty!! 💛💛” someone commented on the photos. Another wrote, “North is so gorgeous my gosh 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥.”

In February, Kim posted a throwback photo of when she was a little girl, and North is the spitting image of her. It’s so fun to see North growing up and coming into her own sense of fashion and personality. It won’t be long before she’s taller than her mom!

