Michelle Williams is Absolutely Glowing in the First Pics of Her Baby Bump

Michelle Williams stepped out at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this week, pregnant and glowing. The actress, who is married to Hamilton director Thomas Kail, is expecting her third child. She walked the red carpet in Chanel ballet flats, Chanel Haute Couture and a diamond necklace.

Williams broke the news that she was pregnant earlier this month, during an interview with Variety. “It’s totally joyous,” Williams told the outlet. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Michelle Williams poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film ‘Showing Up’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 27, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Williams and Kail welcomed their son Hart in 2020, right in the midst of the pandemic and during lockdown. The experience was a valuable one for the couple. “It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams said. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Williams also has a 16-year-old daughter named Matilda, who she shared with Heath Ledger. The couple were together from 2004 to 2007 and Ledger died of an accidental overdose a year later. Williams has been open about the ways that she keeps Ledger’s memory alive for Matilda, offering a thoughtful glimpse into what must be an incredibly difficult situation to navigate.

“You know, as hard as certain things have been for me, it’s harder thinking about how things will be for her,” Williams told GQ in 2012. “I have a lot of things that she doesn’t and some of what I have, I can give to her: The memories that I have, the objects that I have, the physical reminders that I have, the stories.”

