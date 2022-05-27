Ant Anstead Had a Telling Response When Fan Told Him Not to ‘Take’ His Son From Christina Hall

Ant Anstead has clarified his position on his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall. The TV presenter made headlines in April, when he filed for full custody of their 2-year-old son Hudson. Now, he’s offering a different perspective.

On one of Anstead’s recent posts, a fan wrote: “Don’t take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant.” Anstead responded with confusion. “Huh? who told you that? That’s the LAST thing I want! (Don’t believe the click bait press),” he replied, per PEOPLE.

Anstead had tried to make a change to his original custody agreement with Hall, stating that he was Hudson’s “primary parent” because the amount of time Hall allegedly spent with her son amounted to an “average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022.” His motion was denied and there’s a hearing scheduled for June 28.

Hall told PEOPLE that she was “deeply saddened” by Anstead’s decision. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she said in a statement. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

It sounds like — based on Anstead’s Instagram comment — things might be changing. Or, perhaps, there’s a private side we’ve all been missing with this dispute.

The car builder has been unusually candid when it comes to interacting with fans about the custody situation on Instagram. He took to the comment section of one of his videos, writing that he believes Hall uses Hudson as a “puppet” for social media. “Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of,” he wrote, per Page Six. “It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. Being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick.”

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see how everything shakes out with this whole situation. Here’s hoping that the former couple comes to a conclusion that feels comfortable and right for themselves and Hudson.

