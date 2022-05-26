In the somber days following the unimaginable Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Hilary Duff is speaking up about her feelings regarding the tragedy — and pleaded with her followers for change in a passionate May 26 Instagram post as she honored the victims.

Like so many of us — mothers, fathers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandmothers, caregivers, and human beings — Duff expressed her deep sadness and disdain for yet another school shooting tragedy. As a mother to Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as Banks and Mae, who she shares with husband Matthew Koma, Duff’s empathy for the victims and their families was moving.

“All of these sweet, kind, loved, innocent faces,” Duff wrote in her Instagram caption. “WHAT ARE WE DOING?? Uvalde, I don’t know how you ever recover from this devastation. It’s vile. I am irate. I’m broken for you.” The mom of three goes on to warn her followers of the scary reality that this tragedy could truly could happen to anyone — including the National Rifle Association, as they plan to attend their annual convention in Houston. “I’m holding my kids extra close. This could be ANY of us! Including all of the people headed to the NRA convention this weekend. Would it change then? If this was you? And your child lost their life this way?”

Duff ended her heartfelt tribute to the Robb Elementary School shooting victims by wishing the people of Uvalde the strength to move forward in the wake of the tragedy.

