Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jana Kramer Celebrates Last Day of School for Her Kids with Mixed Emotions: ‘I’m Holding On To Them As Tight As I Can’

Jana Kramer inside for AOL Build Plus Icon
Jana Kramer inside for AOL Build Series Celebrity Candids - FRI, AOL Build Series, New York, NY May 17, 2019. Photo By: Steve Mack/Everett Collection Steve Mack/Everett Collection
THE FALLOUT, from left: Jenna Ortega,
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN,
WE ARE COLUMBINE, Columbine High School,
NEWTOWN, 2016. ©Abramorama/courtesy Everett collection.
View Gallery 7 Images

Jana Kramer, who shares Jolie, 6 and Jace, 3 with ex-husband Mike Caussin, is making it known that she’s got a lot to be thankful for. In her May 26 Instagram post, the single mom of two shared some sweet stills and a video of herself, Jolie and Jace celebrating their last day of school — and made it clear that she was experiencing the bittersweet milestone with a “heavy momma heart” amid the Robb Elementary School shooting that occurred only two days prior.

“Celebrated the last day of school for Jolie and Jace yesterday,” Kramer wrote in her Instagram caption, underneath a photo of she and her kiddos cozying up to each other on the couch. Although the end of a school year is certainly a moment worth celebrating, she noted how fortunate she felt to still have her children beside her — a clear reference to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that tragically resulted in the death of 19 children and 2 adults. “I have had such a heavy momma heart knowing how blessed I am and I’m holding on to them as tight as I can,” Kramer said.

Among the end-of-year activities included a visit from the ice cream truck and a mommy-daughter dance party, both shown in videos of Kramer smiling with her kids. We absolutely love the fact that Kramer is sharing such amazing memories with her kiddos while still honoring and respecting the recent, horrific events that transpired a few days earlier.

Check out these fun back-to-school supplies kids will love: Fun Back to School supplies

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad