Jana Kramer, who shares Jolie, 6 and Jace, 3 with ex-husband Mike Caussin, is making it known that she’s got a lot to be thankful for. In her May 26 Instagram post, the single mom of two shared some sweet stills and a video of herself, Jolie and Jace celebrating their last day of school — and made it clear that she was experiencing the bittersweet milestone with a “heavy momma heart” amid the Robb Elementary School shooting that occurred only two days prior.

“Celebrated the last day of school for Jolie and Jace yesterday,” Kramer wrote in her Instagram caption, underneath a photo of she and her kiddos cozying up to each other on the couch. Although the end of a school year is certainly a moment worth celebrating, she noted how fortunate she felt to still have her children beside her — a clear reference to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that tragically resulted in the death of 19 children and 2 adults. “I have had such a heavy momma heart knowing how blessed I am and I’m holding on to them as tight as I can,” Kramer said.

Among the end-of-year activities included a visit from the ice cream truck and a mommy-daughter dance party, both shown in videos of Kramer smiling with her kids. We absolutely love the fact that Kramer is sharing such amazing memories with her kiddos while still honoring and respecting the recent, horrific events that transpired a few days earlier.

