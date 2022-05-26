The Daughter of a Slain Robb Elementary School Teacher Wrote a Heart-Wrenching Tribute to Her Mom

In what seemed to be just another typical Tuesday morning on May 24 for the rest of the country, a reported 21 people were tragically killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The victims who lost their precious lives under these cruel circumstances included 19 children and 2 adults. Among those two adults was fourth-grade teacher, Eva Mireles — whose daughter, Adalynn Mireles, has penned an emotional, heart-wrenching tribute for in the wake of her death.

My sweet mommy , I will miss you forever. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/SIxKrgX6Xi — Adalynn ✞💛 (@addy_celeste) May 25, 2022

Adalynn bravely shared the emotional letter she penned for her mother in a May 25 Twitter post. “My sweet mommy, I will miss you forever,” she wrote in her caption beside a white heart and dove emoji. The post featured a typed out letter beside a beautiful image of Adalynn and Eva smiling side by side. Throughout the touching tribute to her mother, Adalynn consistently thanks Eva for being the “best mom anyone could ask for”, describing her mom as her best friend — and attributing the best times of her life to the woman who raised her.

Adalynn starts off her letter by calling Eva the half that makes her whole, and painfully recalls all the sweet, simple moments she will miss with her mother the most. The beautiful words she wrote so perfectly describe what this daughter is feeling after losing her mother — as she would give anything to even bicker with her mom again. “I want to fight with you for the stupidest things and then laugh with you after,” Adalynn wrote. “I want everything back. I want you to come back to me mom.”

In the heartfelt letter, Adalynn ends her tribute by noting how proud she is of her mom for protecting the lives of her students — and how thankful she is that the people who have seen her mother’s beautiful face will know “what a hero looks like.”

For information on how you can help lobby for stricter gun legislation, visit Moms Demand Action.