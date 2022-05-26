This Adorable Video of Scott Disick with His Kids is What Pure Happiness Looks Like

In the midst of all the lavish wedding festivities going on right now for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick is celebrating for a much different reason. In a May 26 Instagram post, Disick shared one of the most heartwarming moments we’ve ever seen between he and his three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — who he shares with Kardashian.

“Happy birthday 2 me!” the father of three wrote in his Instagram caption. “Biggest blessing of my life right here!” The video is easily one of the cutest moments captured between the single dad and his kids — featuring Disick quite literally wedged between Mason, Penelope and Reign as they play wrestle with him on a bed. The group can be heard laughing uncontrollably in what can only be described as pure joy, as they keep their dad nestled between them.

While things might not have worked out romantically between Kardashian and Disick, the reality star has been open about his desire to remain a good role model for the children — despite his ex getting engaged and married. Last year, rumors swirled that he wanted Kardashian back, but it seems like Disick has kept himself busy amid all the marital bliss surrounding his newlywed ex.

The heartwarming video Disick shared in honor of his birthday comes as a welcome moment, following reports of Mason, Penelope and Reign feeling “overwhelmed” by Kardashian’s recent marriage to their new stepfather, Barker — not to mention, the fact that they’re less than thrilled with all the PDA surrounding it, as documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians.