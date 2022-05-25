Kate Middleton Just Shared Princess Charlotte’s Impressive New Talent

Princess Charlotte is getting very pumped about a new hobby. During a recent three day tour of Ireland, Kate Middleton revealed that her daughter is becoming something of an expert gymnast. “Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she’s doing cartwheels, handstands, everything,” the duchess said, per Entertainment Daily. “It’s so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination.”

Prince William chimed in: “And their flexibility, it’s really good for their long-term health, isn’t it? We went to watch the Cirque du Soleil recently, it was amazing.”

Elsewhere on the tour, William shared that their 8-year-son George has gotten into playing guitar and Kate noted that Charlotte also loves to dance. Those fun hobbies align with the family’s general vibe at home — which sounds like one big, delightful music/dance party. During last year’s Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series, William shared that there’s one fun routine they all take part in before school.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning… And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn,” he explained. “So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music.” The song, by the way, that all the kids can usually agree on is Waka Waka by Shakira.

There are plenty of “hip movements” going on and lots of dressing up, the prince added. PEOPLE reported that both Charlotte and George have taken ballet lessons, so you know the moves are going to be pretty elegant.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything,” William said. “She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

