Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Are Reportedly Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ by Her Travis Barker Marriage

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are reportedly still adjusting when it comes to their mom’s marriage to Travis Barker. A source told ET that Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 are a “little overwhelmed by the PDA and media attention” but “happy” about the union. There’s allegedly some trickiness with regards to their dad, Scott Disick, though.

“Kourtney’s kids are still very protective of their dad and since there is still some animosity on Scott’s part, it’s been a work in progress,” the insider explained. “At the end of the day, they are glad to see their mom so over the moon and in love.”

It’s wonderful that the family is celebrating in the joyfulness of Kardashian’s marriage and this next exciting chapter. We do definitely have evidence, though, that Reign and Penelope are perhaps not too thrilled with their mom’s smooching.

“I am going to die. Ew, guys,” Reign said in a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, after spotting some PDA. “Can you guys not kiss in French again?” Penelope offered the same complaint. “Mom!” she said. “No kissing!” Barker got on-board with the feedback, telling Kardashian: “No French kissing, baby.”

Kardashian has spoken candidly about the challenges that come along with her newly blended family. She broke the news that she had gotten engaged over the phone with her kids, and received a mixed bag of emotions. Penelope cried and Reign seemed somewhat disinterested (“not exciting” was his response).

“Penelope took it hard. I think it is a big change for her,” Kardashian explained in an episode of The Kardashians. “Even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what that means. Like is that taking me away? I think she just doesn’t know what it means.”

It’s definitely no easy feat navigating new, big changes within a family. On the plus side, it sounds like the kids are comfortable communicating their feelings which is so important — even if it involves telling their mom that she can’t kiss in French.

