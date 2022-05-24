Christina Perri Is Pregnant — & Her Sweet Announcement Includes Daughters Carmella & Rosie

Christina Perri is pregnant again! The “Jar of Hearts” singer announced her exciting baby news on Instagram yesterday in the most thoughtful way. She included her first two daughters in the announcement, Carmella, 4, and Rosie, who was stillborn in November 2020 when Perri was 33 weeks pregnant.

“Rosie sent carmella a little sister,” Perri wrote on Instagram Monday, along with a video. “And we’re very excited.”

“We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸,” she added.

The video starts by showing pink and white roses laid out on a brick pathway. Carmella, whom Perri shares with husband Paul Costabile, opens the front door to find a present sitting on the front step. It’s a simple box with a pink balloon tied to the top. When she opens it, she pulls out sonogram pictures, and her whole face lights up.

“It’s in my belly!” Perri says, as her and Costabile smile at Carmella. The end shows Carmella kissing Perri’s baby bump. It is incredibly heartwarming!

Carmella is wearing a rainbow-colored dress in the video, which is a nod to the fact that Perri is pregnant with her rainbow baby. The “A Thousand Years” singer wrote her 2021 album, Songs for Rosie, about her late baby girl. She had also suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks pregnant in January 2020.

On Mother’s Day 2022, Perri wrote a moving note on Instagram about being a mom.

“To my beloved, first born, carmella, thank you for making me a mother,” she said. “To my two spirit babies thank you for choosing me to carry you to your next journey. motherhood is the greatest gift i have ever received.”

Fans are sharing in Perri’s joy today, with many people commenting congratulations. One person wrote, “I AM SCREAMING WITH JOY!!!!!!!!!! @christinaperri @paulcostabile 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈.”

Another wrote, “So so sweet! ❤️ sending you guys lots of love and joy and good wishes! congratulations 🎉.”

Congratulations to Perri, Costabile, and big sister, Carmella!

