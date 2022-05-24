If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for a game that’s great on the go? Nintendo Switch Lite is the travel accessory that will keep your kids endlessly entertained. This light, portable device can be brought along to kill time during long car rides, airport delays or any of life’s lulls when the family needs a little distraction. Plus — bonus points — it’s currently on sale at Amazon right now.

The Switch Lite comes in eye-popping colors, including turquoise, bubblegum pink and canary yellow. It features a 5.5 inch screen and includes the Nintendo Switch Lite system and Nintendo Switch AC adapter.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The gadget comes with a whopping 91% of five-star reviews and tons of glowing comments, many of which tout the lightweight design.

“This feels sooo much better in the hands than the bulkier original Switch, that I can’t go back,” one customer wrote. “Even though its lighter, it feels more solid as the joycons do not come off, and it doesn’t bend like the old one did. My arms don’t get tired at all holding this. AND it had an actual D-pad! I also do not notice the smaller screen when playing, at all. It’s just a much more pleasant handheld experience, which is exactly why I go it.”

Another added: “I’ve been wanting a smaller version of the Switch since last year. The original switch it too big to take on the go. Switch Lite is a lot smaller, lighter, slightly better battery life. Best of all, It’s easier to take with me where ever I go compared to the original. 5/5 stars. Thanks Nintendo.”

The handy device also got accolades from outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, GamesRadar+ and Yahoo! Finance. THR‘s Matt Cabral noticed the significant difference between the Lite and the regular Switch.

“By comparison, the standard Switch can feel like a chunky slab of plastic,” he wrote. “Not to disparage the original’s innovative, hybrid design, but it’s unquestionably disappointing to go back to playing it in handheld mode after having enjoyed even just a few minutes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the compact Lite.”

Road trips just got so, so much more fun. Time for the whole family to put on their game faces.

